Rhode Island to Stock Ponds with Trout in Honor of Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will stock ponds across the state with thousands of Rainbow and Brook Trout, providing a special fishing opportunity for veterans and residents alike. The stocking will begin Wednesday, Nov. 6, and continue through Friday, Nov. 8, in select waterbodies, some of which are wheelchair accessible.

“Stocking fish in popular waterbodies is a gesture by which DEM honors Rhode Island veterans for their service, sacrifice, and duty done,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “We hope many veterans will get outside and drop a line in the water this weekend.”

Anglers can look forward to finding the freshly stocked trout at the following locations:

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry – Wheelchair Accessible

– Wheelchair Accessible Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond

Olney Pond, Lincoln State Park, Lincoln – Wheelchair Accessible

– Wheelchair Accessible Peck Pond, Burrillville

Roundtop Ponds, Burrillville

Shippee Sawmill Pond, Foster

Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown – Wheelchair Accessible

– Wheelchair Accessible Stafford Pond, Tiverton

Tarkiln Pond, Burrillville, North Smithfield

Tucker Pond, South Kingstown

Watchaug Pond, Charlestown

Willet Pond, East Providence

Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton, Richmond

The DEM will provide daily stocking updates each afternoon. For the latest information, residents can check the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook page, visit www.dem.ri.gov/troutwaters, or call (401) 789-0281 or (401) 539-0019.

Anglers aged 15 and older are required to hold a 2024 Rhode Island fishing license. Additionally, a Trout Conservation Stamp is needed for those intending to keep or possess trout, except for those fishing in lakes or ponds bordering Rhode Island. Licenses can be purchased online through the DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

