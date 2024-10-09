Letter to the Editor: Why I’m Supporting Bobby Leary for School Committee

I am writing to endorse Robert “Bobby” Leary for School Committee.

Bobby Leary has an indefatigable passion for serving children and families in his capacity as a School Board member. Bobby does not hesitate to ask the tough questions as his primary motivation is doing the right thing. Bobby has integrity, is transparent and asks pointed questions when other school board members keep constituents in the dark for example about the new Roger’s High School which is over budget several million dollars and is still not finished. Bobby is a great listener and he strives to raise the bar because he believes all Newport children deserve the best facilities, the best education and access to athletics and world class training opportunities. Bobby is also an accountant so he strives for fiscal accountability and takes his fiduciary duties seriously. Bobby fights for all Newport children and families in a way no one else can.

When my son attended Pell, Bobby was always there for me and any issues I could not resolve with the school administration; he went to bat for me and my child.

That is why I am voting for Bobby Leary.

Christine Hope Sullivan LCSW-Ret.

Newport, Rhode Island

