Sen. Jack Reed Highlights Latino Culture with Central Falls Tour During Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Senator Jack Reed partnered with the City of Central Falls and the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for a special walking tour along Broad Street, showcasing local restaurants and Latino-owned small businesses. The event aimed to spotlight the Ocean State’s vibrant Latino culture and its contributions to the community and economy.

The theme of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from September 15 to October 15, is “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.” The month-long celebration recognizes the rich histories, diverse cultures, and significant achievements of the nation’s Hispanic and Latino populations, whose roots trace back to Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

The walking tour, titled “Un recorrido por los negocios hispanos que impulsan y elevan a nuestras comunidades” (“A tour of Hispanic businesses that fuel and uplift our communities”), highlighted both established and newer businesses that play an essential role in driving the local economy while fostering community connections.

“The theme this year is about shaping the future, and today’s tour perfectly embodied that,” said Sen. Reed. “Mayor Rivera, the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the diverse small business community in Central Falls are putting this theme into action through their work, advocacy, and dedication to their neighbors. I will continue to support Rhode Island’s Hispanic and Latino communities as we build a stronger, more prosperous future together.”

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera echoed Reed’s sentiments, emphasizing the impact of Latino-owned businesses in the community. “Central Falls is enriched by the cultural contributions of our Latino and Hispanic communities. These small businesses are the heartbeat of our city, making it vibrant and dynamic. We’re grateful for Sen. Reed’s unwavering support and for the work of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to ensure these businesses have the tools they need to thrive.”

The tour began with a lunch at La Hacienda Restaurant, a family-run eatery known for its authentic Salvadoran and Mexican cuisine. The group visited several local businesses, including Krystal’s Flower Shop, Esperanza Convenience Store, Tony’s Shoe Service, Rossell’s Beauty Salon— a fixture on Broad Street for nearly three decades— and Elsy Nutrition, which promotes healthy living through good nutrition.

Rhode Island’s Hispanic and Latino communities have experienced significant growth, now accounting for 18% of the state’s population, up from 12.4% in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state is home to vibrant Colombian, Dominican, Guatemalan, Puerto Rican, and Mexican communities, each contributing unique traditions and identities to Rhode Island’s shared cultural fabric.

