Newport Seeks Community Input to Improve Traffic Flow During Special Events

The City of Newport is asking residents and community stakeholders to provide feedback on ways to reduce traffic congestion caused by special events. After a bustling summer season, city officials are working to develop new transportation guidelines aimed at minimizing the impacts of large-scale events on local roads and neighborhoods.

A survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, is available online at www.CityofNewport.com/EventSurvey and will remain open until Friday, Oct. 18. The results will help shape recommendations expected to be presented to the City Council in the coming months.

The city is particularly interested in hearing from residents who have experienced increased traffic on residential and side streets, and those who have suggestions for reducing congestion. Newport officials are also encouraging ideas that promote non-motorized transit options, such as biking and walking.

All Newport residents and community members are invited to participate.

