Light Air and Flat Water Make Every Inch Count at 2024 Resolute Cup

The stakes couldn’t be higher at the 2024 Resolute Cup, and the Corinthian Yacht Club (CYC) team from Marblehead, Massachusetts, knows it all too well. Sitting just one point shy of the lead after two days of fierce competition, CYC crew member Miranda Bakos emphasized how unforgiving the race can be, with no position ever guaranteed in this high-stakes event.

“No position is ever comfortable,” Bakos said. “Even if you’ve got a gap around other boats, it’s never safe. We’re always defending, fighting to keep boats behind us without getting too distracted by the teams ahead.”

Day 2 of the Resolute Cup, hosted at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, Rhode Island, saw a mix of stunning late-summer weather and brisk competition. The breeze built throughout the day to a solid 10 to 12 knots, allowing for six intense races. With 11 races completed so far, the scoreboards are constantly shifting, highlighting the unpredictability of this regatta. Ten different teams have already claimed race wins.

Since its inception in 2010, the Resolute Cup has become the premier Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs and the only direct route to the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, the most prestigious event in Corinthian sailing. The 2024 edition continues that legacy, with teams sailing in evenly matched Sonars and relying on smart strategy and exceptional teamwork to come out on top.

For the Corinthian Yacht Club team, skippered by Wade Waddell, success has come through discipline and deliberate planning. “Our teamwork today was all about staying calm and making smart decisions,” Bakos added. “We focused on boat speed, weight distribution, and anticipating moves. That helped us stick to our strategy and feel confident in our decisions.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Yacht Club, another strong contender, rebounded after a tough start on Day 1. Skipper Alden Reid credited their comeback to better starts and staying aggressive. “On Day 1, we got caught in the middle of the fleet and had to fight our way back. Today, we focused on clean starts, keeping our bow clear, and staying fast,” Reid said. “Once you’re in the top pack, you have more options, and that’s critical in a regatta like this.”

Eastern Yacht Club finished Day 2 in third place, determined to improve on their fourth-place finish in 2022. They’re not alone in the fight. The New York Yacht Club team, host of the event, is also showing promise after a shaky start, currently sitting in fourth place. “We’re still figuring things out as a crew,” said NYYC’s John Mastrandrea. “But our communication is improving, and we’re getting more comfortable with our decision-making. We’ve made adjustments in boat speed, and it’s paying off.”

As the regatta heads into the final days, the competition will only get fiercer. The teams will be split into two fleets for the final day of racing, with up to three double-point races deciding the ultimate winner. Racing continues through Saturday, with action taking place on Narragansett Bay, providing a thrilling backdrop to the prestigious event.

2024 Resolute Cup Standings (Top 10 through Day 2)

Mystic River Mudhead Sailing Association – 21 points Corinthian Yacht Club – 22 points Eastern Yacht Club – 27 points New York Yacht Club – 31 points Newport Harbor Yacht Club – 45 points Bayview Yacht Club – 47 points San Diego Yacht Club – 48 points Chicago Yacht Club – 49 points Bay Waveland Yacht Club – 55 points Lakewood Yacht Club – 57 points

With three days left, everything is still to play for in the Resolute Cup, and any misstep could be costly. For these elite sailors, every second counts as they battle for the chance to compete in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

