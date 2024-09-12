Local Restaurants Offer Unique Experiences for Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival

Exclusive dining and tasting experiences at 10 local restaurants will be offered as part of the upcoming 19th annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

The restaurants are now taking reservations for these one-time offerings on Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. A complete list of participating restaurants and programs, including links for reservations, is available at Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival Restaurant Experiences 2024 | Newport Mansions.

The presenting sponsor of the festival’s Restaurant Experiences program is BankNewport, one of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s longtime Partners in Preservation.

“Once again, we are delighted to pair with so many of the exceptional restaurants in our local community during the Wine & Food Festival,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society, the host of this festival since 2006. “This is the fifth consecutive year for this kind of partnership, and it has become a popular tradition.”

Participating establishments include Cara Restaurant in The Chanler at Cliff Walk; The Torpedo Bar and Lounge at Newport Harbor Island Resort; GIUSTO Newport at Hammetts Hotel; Beech Restaurant in Jamestown; Flora at The Gardiner House; Midtown Oyster Bar; Yagi Noodles; The Studio Bar at The Gardiner House; Forty 1 North; and The Dive Bar Inside the Surf Club.

“BankNewport is pleased to partner with the Newport Mansions to present the Wine & Food Festival Restaurant Program again this year,” said BankNewport President & CEO Jack Murphy. “We’re proud to celebrate Newport’s world-class chefs and fine dining establishments through this inspiring series of wine and culinary events for our local community and visitors to enjoy!”

In addition, the annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival After Dark Party is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 9 p.m. at Forty 1 North.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

