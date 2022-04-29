Lila Delman Compass sells two significant Little Compton Estates

Lila Delman Compass announced Friday two significant sales in Little Compton. ‘Wildflowers’, 301 West Main Road, sold for $4,250,000 and 696 K West Main Road traded for $4,100,000. Deborah Ladd, Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker, represented the seller of 301 West Main Road while Ruth Bellino, Sales Associate based in Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett office, represented the buyer. In the sale of 696 K West Main Road, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate Lisa Haffenreffer represented the buyer. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, these transactions mark the top two sales in Little Compton, year-to-date.

“Little Compton is one of Rhode Island’s best kept secrets,” commented Kendra Toppa, Newport County Sales Manager. “The benefit of Lila Delman Compass having seven strategically placed offices across the state is the agent cooperation. The sale of ‘Wildflowers’ exemplifies how Debby Ladd and Ruth Bellino worked collaboratively to the benefit of our clients.”

“We love where we live and feel fortunate to share our town with buyers who feel the same way,” commented Lisa Haffenreffer. “The buyer of 696 K West Main Road had fond memories of her summers here in Little Compton while visiting her grandparents. We are excited to welcome her back to this special place.”

‘Wildflowers,’ 301 West Main Road, is one of Little Compton’s finest estates, set on a ridge overlooking the Sakonnet River. This classic shingle-style Colonial home was built ca. 1927 with traditional exterior lines and an elegant interior. The grand entry hall opens to gracious living and dining rooms with high ceilings, fireplaces, and period architectural detailing. A dramatic staircase leads to the upper stories with bedrooms and office space. Rooms on the west elevation capture views of the Sakonnet River and spectacular sunsets. The expansive yard includes sweeping lawns, an in-ground pool with pool house and sauna, old stone walls, mature trees, and spectacular perennial gardens.

696 K West Main Road is a unique stone and cedar home offering sweeping water views. Sited on Briggs Marsh this waterfront property overlooks conserved land, the marsh, and the Atlantic Ocean. Upon entering this charming home you are welcomed into a large foyer that leads into the living room and open dining room both overlooking the water. The chef kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances and lovely attention to detail. With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home is ideal for entertaining. The resort-like primary suite offers beautiful views and walks out to the gardens. This property affords endless opportunities to enjoy time outdoors, surrounded by wildlife.

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2022 – April 28, 2022. * Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.

