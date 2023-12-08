Local Teen Arrested for DUI and Reckless Driving in Connection with Multi-Vehicle Crash

Somerset, MA resident David Menezes, 18, was arrested on December 7, 2023, in connection with a December 2nd head-on collision on West Main Road. Responding to a three-vehicle crash at 7:43 p.m., the Portsmouth Police found Menezes’ blue Saab collided with a gray Chevrolet and a brown Honda at West Main Road and Mail Coach Road.

Investigations unveiled Menezes’ attempt to pass a brown Honda in the left northbound lane, leading him to enter southbound lanes against traffic flow. The resulting head-on collision with the gray Chevrolet caused a secondary collision with the brown Honda. The Saab occupants, including a juvenile, sustained serious injuries, requiring extraction by the Portsmouth Fire Department. The operators of the gray Chevrolet and brown Honda suffered minor injuries.

At the scene, Menezes displayed signs of alcohol impairment, evident from a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Further examination inside his vehicle revealed empty plastic “nip” alcohol containers and marijuana. Even during treatment, additional “nip” alcohol containers fell from Menezes’ pockets.

All crash victims received immediate treatment from the Portsmouth Fire Department and were transported to local hospitals. Menezes faces charges of §31-27-2.6 Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in serious bodily injury, and §31-27-4 Reckless driving. Arraigned by a justice of the peace, he was released on $5,500 bail with surety. A formal arraignment is scheduled at the 2nd Division District Court on December 14, 2023.

