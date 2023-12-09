US Naval Academy Midshipmen Arrive in Providence as Leaders Kick Off Army-Navy Game Weekend

As Providence sets the stage to welcome thousands to the city for the historic Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, Rhode Island leaders lined up Friday to greet the US Naval Academy midshipmen staying at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Local. state and federal officials were on hand as hundreds of midshipmen arrived in Providence from Annapolis, Maryland. After a brief greeting, the midshipmen entered the Convention Center, which is housing the students overnight. Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium is the first Army-Navy Game to be played in New England in the series’ 124-year history.

“One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is finally here and I am thrilled that Rhode Island is playing such a prominent part in this time-honored tradition,” said Governor McKee. “Best of luck to both teams as they continue to inspire us with their commitment both on and off the field. I look forward to being at the game!”

“I am proud to help welcome hundreds of US Naval Academy midshipmen here to Providence to kick-off what is sure to be a great weekend of celebrating one of our nation’s longest-running sports rivalries,” said Senator Reed, a graduate of West Point. “I am thrilled that for the first time, the teams will hit the field in New England. Rhode Island is playing a key role in hosting this time-honored tradition. And no matter how many points Army wins by tomorrow, I’m looking forward to cheering on all of the future leaders from West Point and Annapolis taking the field and watching along in the stands.”

“As we prepare for America’s Game to be played in New England for the first time, I am very pleased to welcome the US Naval Academy midshipmen to the Ocean State,” said Senator Whitehouse. “The Army-Navy Game is a longstanding tradition that exemplifies the spirit of camaraderie among our nation’s military academies. I wish Army and Navy the best of luck.”

“Rhode Island is thrilled to be hosting hundreds of midshipmen at the Convention Center, as well as fans, families, service members and veterans in the city of Providence,” said Congressman Magaziner. “The Ocean State has a long and storied history with the U.S. Navy, and I hope everyone enjoys their time here before heading to Foxborough for what will be a great game.”

“It is my distinct honor to welcome the US Naval Academy midshipmen to the great state of Rhode Island for the Army-Navy Game,” said Congressman Amo. “While the game is sure to be a special moment between these two remarkable service academies, the Army-Navy Game is also an opportunity to celebrate the brave men and women of our armed services. We are forever indebted to those who protect our freedom and defend our democracy. I will continue to be a fierce advocate for our troops and for all the veterans who call Rhode Island home.”

“This is a great opportunity to showcase all the wonderful things Providence has to offer as a destination,” said Mayor Smiley. “I am thrilled to host the US Naval Academy midshipmen in Providence for New England’s first Army-Navy game. I am confident that these men and women will fall in love with our world-class restaurants and vibrant art scene, inspiring all those visiting to come to Providence again.”

“The Army-Navy Game is one of the oldest and greatest sports rivalries in our country. But it is much more than that,” said the Honorable Ronald K. Machtley, Co-chair of the Local Organizing Committee and Board of Trustees member of the Naval War College Foundation. “At a time when we are seeing military conflict between nations around the world, this game serves as a reminder to focus on the sacrifices of the men and women in uniform today. The men taking the field on Saturday are future leaders in service to our country, and it is an honor to host them here in New England.”

In addition to the midshipmen, more than 1,000 servicemen and women, families and veterans will be traveling to the Providence area for the game and accompanying events, injecting an estimated $3.1 million into the local economy. More information on the weekend schedule of events in Providence can be found at ArmyNavyPVD.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

