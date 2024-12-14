Major Cyberattack Strikes RI Government: Social Security, Bank Data at Risk

Rhode Island’s RIBridges system, which manages public benefits like Medicaid and SNAP, has been taken offline after officials confirmed a major cybersecurity breach. Deloitte, the state’s technology vendor, alerted officials on December 13 that cybercriminals likely accessed files containing sensitive personal information, including Social Security and banking data.

Extent of the Breach

Deloitte first notified the state on December 5 about a potential cyberattack. By December 10, the firm confirmed a breach, citing screenshots of sensitive file folders sent by the hackers. On December 13, the discovery of malicious code prompted the state to shut down RIBridges to address the threat and secure its systems.

According to officials, the breach could affect anyone who has applied for or received benefits through RIBridges since 2016. Programs linked to the system include Medicaid, SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and others.

Protecting Personal Information

The stolen data may include names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and banking information. State officials emphasized that free credit monitoring will be offered to affected individuals. Notifications will be mailed in the coming weeks.

A dedicated call center will open on Sunday, December 15, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, and will operate on weekdays thereafter. The hotline number will be available on the state’s RIBridges alert website.

Customer Access and Immediate Actions

While the RIBridges system remains offline, customers cannot access accounts via the portal or mobile app. Those seeking benefits are encouraged to use paper applications temporarily. Updates about system restoration will be shared at admin.ri.gov/ribridges-alert.

Officials recommend that residents monitor bank accounts and credit reports for unusual activity. Steps to protect against fraud include freezing credit, changing passwords, and consulting banks for additional security measures.

State and Federal Investigation

Governor Dan McKee assured Rhode Islanders that state and federal law enforcement, including the Rhode Island State Police, are investigating. Deloitte has been working with the state’s IT department to identify the breach’s cause and strengthen system defenses. Deloitte described the cyberattack as the work of an “international cybercriminal group.”

Broader Implications

The breach disrupts critical services, especially during HealthSource RI’s open enrollment period, which runs through January 31, 2025. State officials are aiming to restore RIBridges before January benefit disbursements. In the meantime, paper-based processes will ensure that new benefit applications are not delayed.

“This is a challenging moment for Rhode Islanders,” McKee said. “We are working diligently with Deloitte and our IT experts to resolve this and protect our residents’ information.”

Further updates will be posted as they become available.

