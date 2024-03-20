Secretary Buttigieg visits Rhode Island to tour Washington Bridge disaster

Amid escalating concerns over the structural integrity of the now-closed westbound section of the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195, top federal officials led by U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg, along with U.S. Senator Jack Reed, are rallying for expedited measures to replace the vital bridge segment.

Following an independent review revealing significant structural deficiencies, necessitating the demolition and replacement of the westbound span, Secretary Buttigieg wasted no time in making a site visit to assess the situation firsthand. The bridge, a crucial conduit carrying an estimated 100,000 vehicles daily over the Seekonk River, links Providence and East Providence along Interstate 195.

With the project estimated to take at least two years and cost between $250 million to $300 million, state authorities are gearing up for an extensive overhaul. During the westbound bridge’s demolition and reconstruction, traffic will be rerouted onto the eastbound bridge structure, accommodating three lanes in each direction.

Senator Reed, a key figure on the Appropriations Committee, emphasized the urgency of federal support in expediting the replacement process, advocating for both funding and technical assistance from the federal government. He stressed the critical need for a swift yet thorough approach, acknowledging the challenges posed by the emergency closure of the bridge and its subsequent impact on the community and local businesses.

A pivotal resource in this endeavor is the Mega program, established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in 2021. This program allocates federal funding specifically for large-scale projects like bridge replacements, crucial for facilitating commerce and maintaining regional connectivity.

Aside from addressing the bridge issue, Secretary Buttigieg also engaged with local stakeholders and participated in groundbreaking ceremonies for infrastructure projects, including the Woonasquatucket River Greenway extension along Kinsley Avenue. This $10 million project, predominantly funded by federal dollars, aims to bolster pedestrian and bicycle connectivity between downtown Providence and Eagle Square, fostering economic development and enhancing recreational opportunities.

Senator Reed, known for his advocacy in securing funding for such projects, underscored the importance of investments in workforce development, exemplified by his support for initiatives like Building Futures. This statewide non-profit, dedicated to training individuals in skilled trades, has received federal funding to expand its apprenticeship programs, aligning with efforts to bolster the workforce for impending infrastructure projects.

As Rhode Island braces for the challenges ahead, federal and state officials remain committed to collaborative efforts aimed at ensuring the timely and efficient replacement of the Washington Bridge’s westbound section, safeguarding vital transportation arteries and bolstering the region’s infrastructure resilience.

