Aquidneck Island First Responders Hit the Ice to Raise Funds for 3-Year-Old Middletown Boy Fighting Congenital Heart Defect

Police officers and firefighters from Aquidneck Island are gearing up for a thrilling match on the ice this weekend, all for a worthy cause. The annual Guns N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game is set to take place Sunday afternoon at St. George’s School’s ice rink, with proceeds benefiting a local 3-year-old boy and his family.

Rémi Vassallo, who was born with a complex congenital heart defect, has undergone several surgeries in his young life and requires a tracheostomy tube and ventilator to help with his breathing. The charity event will support him and his family as they navigate these medical challenges.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. after doors open at 2:45 p.m. at St. George’s School, located off Purgatory Road in Middletown. Admission is by donation, with a suggested contribution of $10 per person or $20 per family. The event promises to be action-packed, as the Police team aims to defend their three-game winning streak against the Firefighters.

In addition to the exciting hockey action, there will be opportunities to support two important causes. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go toward NAMI RI, supporting mental health awareness for first responders. Donations can be made via Venmo to @FOPMiddletownLodge21, or checks can be made out to Middletown FOP Lodge 21 and dropped off at the Middletown Police Department.

Fans of all ages can also enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere, with activities like the popular “Chuck a Duck” competition for kids and various raffle prizes. Overflow parking will be available at the Surfer’s End lot, with a shuttle service to the rink.

Food will be available for purchase from Hilltop Sports Snack Bar, ensuring that fans can fuel up before, during, or after the game.

This charity event is not just about the competition – it’s a chance to come together as a community and support a brave young boy, while also raising awareness for the mental health needs of first responders. Be sure to arrive early and don’t miss the action!

