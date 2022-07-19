Mega Millions Jackpot Increased to $555 Million

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has increased to $555 million for tonight’s drawing, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. If the jackpot is won, and the winner chooses the cash option, the lump sum payment would be $316.9 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last hit on April 15, 2022. This is the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

In Rhode Island, players can enter their Mega Millions tickets at RILOT.com for a chance to win Boston baseball tickets. In addition, as part of “Lottery Week”, any Powerball, Mega Millions or Wild Money ticket purchase of $5 or higher will give players a trailer Raffle Ticket, though July 23, 2022. 30 prizes of $300 will be awarded on July 27th, 2022. Winning raffle ticket numbers will be posted at RLOT.com, and the Raffle Ticket is required to claim a prize.

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $2, and the Megaplier option is an additional $1. The deadline to purchase Mega Millions tickets is 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

