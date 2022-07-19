Former Newport Resident Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possession Of Child Pornography

A Chelmsford, MA, man found by members of law enforcement to be in possession of more than 800 images of child sexual abuse while he was living in Newport, RI, in October 2020, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

According to court documents, in August 2020, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information that an IP address utilized by William H. Normandin, 44, had been flagged for association with child pornography. During a court authorized search of Normandin’s residence in October 2020, members of law enforcement seized Normandin’s cellphone, which was found to contain over 800 images of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Normandin, arrested on October 29, 2020, by HSI agents and members of the ICAC, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 17, 2021, to possession of child pornography. He was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., to 24 months of incarceration to be followed by 3 years of federal supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Milind M. Shah and John P. McAdams.

