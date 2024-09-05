Middletown Police Officer Brendan Behan Honored as Crisis Intervention Responder of the Year

In a ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Town Hall, Middletown Police Patrol Officer Brendan Behan was recognized as the “Crisis Interventional Team of Rhode Island First Responder of the Year” for the East Bay region. The accolade was met with resounding applause from a gathering of local police officers, firefighters, and community members.

Officer Behan was lauded for his exceptional contributions to public safety and crisis intervention. The Town Council honored him with a citation and a commemorative town tile, underscoring the community’s gratitude for his dedicated service.

Police Chief Anthony Pesare lauded Behan’s unwavering commitment to Middletown, highlighting his role as emblematic of the dedication displayed by emergency responders across the region. “Officer Behan’s efforts are a testament to the hard work that our first responders invest daily,” Chief Pesare remarked.

Chief Pesare also drew attention to Middletown Police Department’s distinction as one of only two departments in the state to complete the “One Mind Campaign Pledge” initiated by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. This national initiative aims to enhance collaboration between law enforcement, mental health organizations, and communities to improve the handling of mental health crises.

“The award honors Officer Behan as a leading figure in crisis de-escalation across the state,” Chief Pesare stated. “Lieutenant David Bissonnette, who nominated Behan, noted his remarkable ability to deescalate potentially volatile situations with calmness, empathy, and respect, as evidenced in both personal observations and body camera footage.”

Council President Paul M. Rodrigues offered a personal testament to Behan’s professionalism, recounting a recent incident in which Behan was among the first responders to a moped accident in Rodrigues’ own neighborhood. “I witnessed firsthand Officer Behan’s compassion and respect during that critical moment,” Rodrigues said. “His handling of the situation left me profoundly impressed and proud of both the officer and the department.”

The evening’s ceremony underscored the community’s deep appreciation for Officer Behan’s dedication and the vital role of first responders in maintaining public safety.

