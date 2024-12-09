Modern Comfort Meets 19th-Century Charm: Newport Penthouse Hits the Market for $899,000

12 Mount Vernon Street #5 | Newport, RI | 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 1,426 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties for $899.000.

Step into the perfect blend of history and luxury with this stunning penthouse condo located in Newport’s sought-after Historic Hill / Touro neighborhood. Housed in the iconic 1845 Alfred Smith House—a Greek Revival-style building listed on the National Register of Historic Places—this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit offers a mix of timeless character and modern convenience.

With over 1,400 square feet of living space, the unit features original wide-plank hardwood floors and unique architectural details that capture the charm of 19th-century design. Views from the condo include Fort Adams, the Trinity Church steeple, and seasonal sights of the Newport Bridge rising over the sea, creating the perfect backdrop for everyday living.

The location is unbeatable. You’ll be a short walk from downtown Newport’s bustling marinas, stylish cafes, fine dining, and the Jane Pickens Theater. Explore Broadway and Thames Street, or take in the best of Newport’s coastal lifestyle with world-class boating, swimming, and seasonal recreation.

Newport offers something for everyone. Whether it’s the Newport Polo Club, Castle Hill Beach, or King Park’s scenic waterfront, the city’s mix of culture, leisure, and adventure ensures every season brings something new. Plus, the Jamestown and Narragansett bridges are just a short drive away for even more exploration.

The penthouse comes with its own parking space and storage unit, adding convenience to its charm. Combining historic elegance with modern living, this condo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Newport history in one of its most desirable neighborhoods.

Don’t miss your chance to live the Newport lifestyle in this historic gem.

