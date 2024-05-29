Multi-Car Crash in Portsmouth: Six Injured, Two Hospitalized

Portsmouth firefighters responded to a severe multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of East Main Road and Boyd’s Lane, following reports of multiple injuries and an alarming scene involving ladders piercing the windshield of one of the vehicles.

The emergency call mobilized Car 3, Engine 3, Rescue 1, and Rescue 2. Upon arrival, responders encountered two heavily damaged vehicles and six individuals requiring medical attention. Due to the gravity of the incident, additional rescue units from Tiverton and Bristol were dispatched to provide mutual aid.

Two of the injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment, while the others received medical care at the scene. The coordinated response by the emergency services ensured prompt and effective management of the situation.

Portsmouth officials expressed gratitude to the mutual aid responders, Portsmouth Police Department, Rhode Island Department of Transportation, and tow truck operators for their swift and crucial assistance during the emergency.

