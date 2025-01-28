Mystery Solved: Trump Confirms New Jersey Drone Sightings Were FAA-Authorized

The White House on Tuesday clarified that many of the drones sighted over New Jersey and other parts of the country in late 2024 were authorized by the FAA for research and other purposes.

During her first press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt read a statement from President Donald Trump addressing the origins of the drones that stirred public alarm late last year.

“I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones,” Leavitt said. “After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons.”

Leavitt explained that in addition to FAA-authorized drones, others flown by hobbyists contributed to the increased sightings. “Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones,” she said. “In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

The sightings, which began in November and extended into December, sparked public concerns and drew attention from the FBI. Reports of drones near sensitive military sites and their presence along the East Coast fueled speculation about national security risks and even foreign adversaries.

President Trump, who had expressed concern about the issue during his transition period, promised to investigate further, and the FAA imposed temporary airspace restrictions at the height of the panic.

Leavitt’s statements on Tuesday mark the first detailed update from the administration, assuring the public that the drones posed no threat and were largely accounted for.

