Narragansett Artist Tracy Weisman Wins Best in Show at the Jamestown Arts Center

Over 100 members of the Jamestown Arts Center have their work on display for the annual Members’ Show. From that pool of talented artists working across diverse media, this year’s “Best in Show” was awarded to Tracy Weisman for Essential Workers. Jemison Faust was awarded Second Place for Span of Time 1800-2021 #11 and Paula Stebbins Becker took Third Place for Path.

Four Rhode Island artists earned Honorable Mentions: Eric Hovermale for his photograph Cheveux de Feu; Martin Keen for his cast bronze Water; Will Simons for his stoneware Circular ladder; and Jacqueline Ott for her gouache drawing Udo No. 01.

Entang Wiharso, a multi-disciplinary artist and Guggenheim Fellow served as the judge of this year’s Members’ Show. He described the “Best in Show” winner Essential Workers as “very strong” in execution, in concept, and technically in its use of domestic materials. Entang explains his reaction to the piece as “very interesting…connecting in this time [of] the pandemic and politics. I think everything in this work is complete. And also related to art history, it reminds me of Jasper Johns but it’s […] more personal. That’s why I chose this work as the winner.”

Tracy Weisman is a fiber and mixed media artist in Narragansett, RI. She works with mixed media, fused fabric collage, assemblage, and found objects—often letting her materials guide her practice. Tracy’s work reflects her earlier career as a speechwriter and she describes being “instinctively drawn to metaphors and use them in my work to respond to my deeply-held feelings about current events and autobiographical themes.”

For winning “Best in Show,” Tracy is awarded a solo exhibition in the Jamestown Arts Center’s small gallery during the 2022 Members’ Show. Entang also noted “I want to see more of her work.”

Karen Conway, Exhibition Director of the Jamestown Arts Center, says “We are so fortunate to have such a creative and talented group of Members at the JAC that together make up an incredible Members’ Show each year.”

In conjunction with the Members’ Show, Seamus O. Hames exhibits new work in his solo exhibition in the small gallery called Friend of the Morning. Hames was selected for this exhibition by the judge of the 2020 Members’ Show, Susan Gosin, the Founder and Director of Dieu Donné.

The Members’ Show and Friend of the Morning are on view during regular gallery hours from October 30 through December 15, 2021 (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 am–3 pm and Thursday 11 am–7 pm).

Exhibitions at the JAC are free and open to all. Many of the works are available for purchase on the Jamestown Arts Center’s online store with proceeds benefiting the individual artists and the JAC.

