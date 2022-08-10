Naval Station Newport’s 2022 Salute to Summer Concert & Fireworks scheduled for August 27

The Naval Station Newport Morale, Welfare and Recreation department continues to make preparations and final arrangements for the installation’s annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks show to be held Saturday, August 27 at the installation.

“This year’s celebration is shaping up to be a very exciting event, with so many activities, great entertainment and food choices,” shared Dean Weidman, Director of Morale, Welfare and Recreation at the base. “We are going to make this Salute to Summer a most memorable event for the public and our installation.”

According to Weidman, musical performances scheduled for this year’s event include The Naticks, voted Best Rhode Island Indie Band in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 in Rhode Island Monthly’s readers’ poll, Down City Band, playing a wide range of genres, including blues, classic rock, country, pop and more, and Navy Band Northeast, based at the installation, one of 11 Navy bands worldwide, which plays a wide variety of top-40, popular, rock and patriotic music beyond the ceremonial support it provides for military services and events.

This year’s Salute to Summer will also feature great offerings for the taste buds, in addition to the sights and sounds guests will experience from the concert and fireworks shows.

“We have expanded the food types and offerings greatly as compared to past years,” noted Weidman. “There are more than 11 different food trucks and vendors who have signed on to sell their specialty dishes and items in our food corral area at the event this year. This means there will be a variety of great food items for purchase to suit almost everyone’s palette or taste.” Weidman also stated no outside food or beverages will be allowed in to the event, so guests are reminded to plan accordingly.

All afternoon and into the evening there will be activities and entertainment offered in addition to the music and food. Local vendors and groups will offer face painting, balloon art, caricatures and mobile gaming as part of the experiences guests can purchase or take part in during the event.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as well as sunscreen and other protective clothing for personal protection and safety. Guests over the age of 16 must be prepared to present a government-issued picture ID upon entry to the base. As a reminder, coolers, pets, glass bottles, banners or signs of any type, fireworks, firearms and other weapons, defensive sprays (pepper spray) or chemicals, recreational and illegal drugs or paraphernalia, and drones are not permitted on the installation. Strollers and small bags such as diaper bags, small backpacks or handbags will be permitted; however, they will be subject to search. For more information on the Salute to Summer event, visit

https://www.navylifenpt.com/activity/ba13d1b0-c7de-4465-afac-3488561d8be8

