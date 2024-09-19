RI Mosquito Report: Two New West Nile Cases, One EEE Mosquito Finding as State Urges Prevention Measures

The Rhode Island DEM and Department of Health are ringing alarm bells after confirming two new human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) and one mosquito sample testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). With the mosquito-borne virus season in full swing, Rhode Islanders are being urged to step up their mosquito prevention measures as the risk statewide remains high.

Both new WNV cases involve Providence County residents in their 70s, adding to the growing list of human infections in the state. This brings the total to four human cases of WNV this season—two confirmed and two probable. Just last week, officials announced the first human case of EEE in Rhode Island for 2024, alongside other WNV cases, painting a grim picture for mosquito season.

On top of the human cases, the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories reported one mosquito sample from Westerly tested positive for EEE. This finding came from a batch of 89 samples collected earlier this month from 24 statewide traps. The latest EEE-positive sample only adds to the increasing threat posed by the mosquito population this year.

The state’s health departments are warning residents that mosquitoes are particularly active right now across Southern New England. “The recent human cases of WNV and EEE in mosquitoes signal a heightened risk across the state,” the agencies said in a joint statement, reinforcing the need for personal protection.

In response to the ongoing threat, DEM and RIDOH are urging residents to use EPA-approved insect repellents, wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and practice “smart scheduling” of outdoor activities. Early mornings and dusk are peak times for mosquito activity, and officials are advising schools and organizations to reschedule events to avoid these high-risk periods.

Last month, DEM applied mosquito larvicide over 3,000 acres in Westerly and South Kingstown to control mosquito populations, but the recent cases show the danger persists. Mosquitoes won’t be out of the picture until a hard frost arrives, so the risk is likely to continue into the fall.

Neighboring states like Connecticut and Massachusetts are also grappling with significant WNV and EEE activity, making Rhode Islanders in border communities particularly vulnerable. Connecticut has recorded 305 WNV findings, 56 EEE cases, and three human WNV cases, while Massachusetts has seen 322 WNV findings, 96 EEE cases, and 11 human WNV cases.

With a high mortality rate of 30% in humans, EEE is far more deadly than West Nile, which is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. While most people infected with WNV don’t experience symptoms, the virus can cause serious illness in about one out of 150 cases.

With Rhode Island’s mosquito season far from over, the DEM and RIDOH are urging the public to stay vigilant, avoid mosquito bites, and monitor updates on weekly testing results. The message is clear: the mosquito threat is real, and Rhode Islanders need to take it seriously.

