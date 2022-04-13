New York Yacht Club American Magic names two key additions to leadership team

New York Yacht Club American Magic announced Wednesday two additions to the team’s leadership: Luis Saenz Mariscal and Jon Persch. Luis has an extensive history working for the America’s Cup. Jon brings a strong background from the sports world, focusing on the commercial side of the business.

Luis Saenz Mariscal (Madrid, Spain) returns to American Magic as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Luis specializes in Corporate and Sports Law. His experience extends to America’s Cup Challenges, Round the World Sailing Races, and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation. His America’s Cup work has previously supported American Magic in the 36th America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, Luna Rossa Challenge, Dennis Conner, and Desafio Español.

Jon Persch (Boulder, Colo.) joins American Magic as Chief Commercial Officer. He is responsible for the commercial and marketing strategy, and execution for the team. Jon previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer for US Sailing, Chief Commercial Officer for USA Rugby and Major League Rugby. Jon has also held senior executive roles with Creative Artists Agency, World Wrestling Entertainment, and United Entertainment Group.

“The talent across the board on the American Magic team is amazing,” said Mike Cazer, Chief Executive Officer for NYYC American Magic. “Luis and Jon complete our leadership team and will be key players in shaping the future success and longevity of American Magic. We are building the franchise and intend for American Magic to be a regular competitor in the America’s Cup. As a team, we are strongly committed to our goal of winning the America’s Cup and bringing the Cup back to the United States.”



“As a collective team, we are focused on performance to achieve great success,” remarked Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and President of Sailing Operations for NYYC American Magic. “Luis and Jon bring valued experience and leadership to American Magic. Luis has an impressive career in and around the America’s Cup and previously with American Magic in the last campaign. Jon has a colorful background in the sports world and he will do a great job building out the commercialization for the team.”



The 37th America’s Cup will take place in Barcelona, Spain in September and October of 2024.

