Sean Mulligan’s Masterful Shutout Propels Salve Regina to Victory in NCAA Division III National Championships

In a standout performance at the 2024 NCAA Division III National Championships, Salve Regina University sophomore All-American pitcher Sean Mulligan from Verona, N.J., led the Seahawks to a 2-0 shutout victory over the University of Wisconsin Whitewater Warhawks. The final game of day two saw Mulligan (W, 9-2) delivering a nine-inning masterpiece, marking the eighth shutout of the season for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks, now boasting a 40-8 record, secured their seventh consecutive win and earned a well-deserved day off. Meanwhile, the Warhawks (41-10) will face their first elimination game on Sunday at 5 p.m. against the Panthers of Birmingham Southern College, who triumphed in a thrilling 9-7 elimination game against Randolph-Macon College.

Mulligan’s dominance on the mound was evident as he needed just 95 pitches to complete his third shutout of the season. His performance included four strikeouts, three walks, and only four singles allowed. Notably, Mulligan did not permit a Warhawk hit until two outs in the sixth inning.

Salve Regina capitalized on their scoring opportunity in the second inning. The Seahawks loaded the bases against Wisconsin Whitewater’s tough-luck loser Michael Hilker Jr. (L, 8-2) through a one-out walk to Tyler Cannoe and back-to-back singles from Hunter Yaworski and Wil McCarthy. With two outs, Michael Breen delivered a crucial two-run single, driving in the game’s only runs.

The Seahawks’ pitching prowess has been a cornerstone of their success, with shutouts becoming a frequent occurrence. After recording one shutout annually from 2018 to 2021, the team accelerated to six shutouts in both 2022 and 2023. This season, they have set a program record with eight shutouts.

