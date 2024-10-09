PETA Wants to Replace Horses with Bulldozers on the Easton’s Beach Carousel—And No, We’re Not Kidding

Well, this is certainly a twist. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sent a proposal to Newport Mayor Khamsyvoravong regarding the Easton’s Beach carousel with a rather unusual request: Restore the iconic carousel—but leave out the horses.

“PETA would happily contribute toward the cost of restoring the carousel at Easton’s Beach if you’d please leave the horse figures in storage and include only animal-free pieces, such as cars, unicycles, tractors, airplanes, rockets, and bulldozers, which children are naturally drawn to, or even more whimsical designs, like shooting stars, rainbows, or brooms,” writes Ingrid Newkirk, President of PETA.

According to PETA, which has over 9 million members worldwide (and thousands in Rhode Island), traditional animal-themed carousels unintentionally promote animal exploitation. They argue that horses, as fun as they are to ride, are actually “servants” to human entertainment, with their lives confined to performing for crowds. PETA cites troubling examples from the world of racing and carriage rides, where horses are allegedly forced to work in harsh conditions and even endure abuse. In their eyes, the carousel’s cheerful ponies are just another symbol of a past we should leave behind.

So, what’s PETA’s solution? A carousel made of entirely “animal-free” figures. The proposal includes imaginative ideas like tractors, airplanes, bulldozers, and even whimsical designs like shooting stars and brooms. PETA insists that children will naturally be drawn to these mechanical marvels instead of horses—and they argue that it’s a more ethical way to entertain.

This isn’t just a case of changing the carousel for the sake of novelty. PETA frames this proposal as part of a broader push to encourage society to rethink its relationship with animals in entertainment. They’re hoping the carousel could set a compassionate example by making the transition to “a merrier world for animals.” And they’re even offering to help cover the costs of the restoration, which shows a clear commitment to the idea.

While it’s certainly an unconventional take, PETA’s idea asks us to reconsider what we’ve always known about carousel rides—and what it means to treat animals with kindness and respect. Whether Easton’s Beach is ready to trade ponies for bulldozers, though, is another story.

