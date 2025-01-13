Newport City Council Waves Off Easton’s Beach Parking Fees for Residents, Hikes Rates for Visitors

Newport residents just scored a rare win for their wallets. The Newport City Council approved a change to Easton’s Beach parking fees, eliminating costs for residents with a valid parking sticker while imposing steeper rates on non-residents.

Starting this year, locals can park for free at Easton’s Beach year-round, a perk that previously required a $50 seasonal beach pass—or $35 for seniors.

The decision, approved at the Jan. 8 council meeting following recommendations from the Beach Commission and the Recreation Department, shifts the financial burden to out-of-towners. Non-residents will now pay $25 to park on weekdays, up from $15, and $35 on weekends and holidays, up from $25. Non-resident seasonal passes will also see a hike, rising from $100 to $150.

But the increases don’t stop with cars. Motorcyclists and bus drivers face their own spikes, with motorcycles seeing the sharpest jumps. Daily weekday rates for motorcycles soar from $5 to $25, while weekend rates jump from $10 to $30. Buses now pay $50 to park on weekdays, up $10, and $100 on weekends, a $20 hike.

The new fee structure is designed to support beach maintenance and operations while providing Newport residents with additional benefits.

