The beloved carousel at Easton’s Beach is being torn down following a dismal failure of Easton’s Beach management and Mayor Khamsyvoravong’s refusal to help save the iconic structure.

The intricate operation began earlier this week and is expected to continue through the remainder of the week. Once the disassembly of the carousel is complete, crews will proceed to knock down the historic carousel building and then move on the tear down the Easton’s Beach Snack Bar.

Constructed in the 1950s, the carousel boasts a collection of cast iron horses, all of which are original to the ride. These prized artifacts will be packed away for storage for use at a later date.

Hopefully some local non-profits step up and rescue the carousel before it is lost forever.

