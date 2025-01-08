Obituary: Nancy Michaud Sawyer (1945-2025)

Nancy Elizabeth (Michaud) Sawyer, 79, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at her home on January 4, 2025. She was the wife of the late James E. Sawyer Sr. for 53 years.

Born in Swansea, MA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lionel Theodore Michaud and Eliza (Pavao) Michaud.

Nancy worked at Newport Hospital in the Vanderbilt Rehab Center for 23 years. After retiring from the hospital, she worked in private duty care before fully retiring to enjoy spending time with her family.

Nancy is survived by her children; Elizabeth A. Sawyer, of Middletown, James E. Sawyer Jr., and wife Lorraine, of Tiverton, and Jennifer L. Sawyer, of Middletown, her siblings; Charles Michaud, Robert Michaud, Margaret Dyer, her grandchildren; Stephanie Sawyer Peloquin, Skye Bennett, Chloe Sawyer, and her great-grandchildren; Adam Peloquin, Pheonix Bennett, Roman Bennett, Kahmayah Bennett, Alana Bennett, Chase Bennett, and Willow Bennett. She additionally leaves several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her daughter; Joan Sawyer Goodrow, her siblings; Patricia (Michaud) Malgieri, Theodore Michaud, her grandson; Walter Bennett, and her great-granddaughter; Gabrielle Sawyer.

Services for Nancy will be private.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.

