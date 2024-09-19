Newport Clean City Program Offers Fall Recycling Days at Easton’s Beach

Newport residents looking for safe and convenient ways to dispose of hazardous and hard-to-recycle items will have two opportunities this fall, thanks to the City of Newport’s Clean City Program.

First up is an Eco-Depot event, hosted in partnership with Rhode Island Resource Recovery, scheduled for Saturday, October 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at Easton’s Beach. This free service allows Rhode Islanders to properly dispose of household hazardous waste. Items such as mercury devices, automotive fluids, propane tanks, pesticides, and other hazardous materials will be accepted.

For more details or to make an appointment for the event, residents can contact Rhode Island Resource Recovery at 401-942-1430 ext. 3241 or visit their website at www.rirrc.org.

Next on the calendar is Newport’s Fall Recycling Day, set for Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to noon, also at Easton’s Beach. This event is aimed at helping Newport residents get rid of non-toxic items that are typically harder to recycle. Proof of Newport residency will be required to participate.

Items accepted during Fall Recycling Day include:

Electronic waste : Indie Cycle, LLC will accept electronics like computers, televisions, routers, phones, and small appliances. Certain items such as air conditioners and small refrigerators will require a disposal fee.

: Indie Cycle, LLC will accept electronics like computers, televisions, routers, phones, and small appliances. Certain items such as air conditioners and small refrigerators will require a disposal fee. Paper shredding : Residents can bring up to three banker boxes of sensitive documents to be shredded. The limit of three boxes per household will be strictly enforced.

: Residents can bring up to three banker boxes of sensitive documents to be shredded. The limit of three boxes per household will be strictly enforced. Clothing and textiles : Donations of clean, wearable clothing and textiles, even those with stains or tears, will be accepted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island.

: Donations of clean, wearable clothing and textiles, even those with stains or tears, will be accepted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. Scrap metal : Metal items like pots, pans, chains, and nails can be dropped off, but hazardous waste and Freon-containing items are not permitted.

: Metal items like pots, pans, chains, and nails can be dropped off, but hazardous waste and Freon-containing items are not permitted. Rigid plastics : Accepted items include hard hats, buckets, laundry baskets, and plastic furniture.

: Accepted items include hard hats, buckets, laundry baskets, and plastic furniture. Cardboard : Flattened cardboard only, with no packing materials.

: Flattened cardboard only, with no packing materials. Cooking oil : Residents can drop off vegetable cooking oil for recycling.

: Residents can drop off vegetable cooking oil for recycling. Bulky waste: Households can dispose of up to two bulky items such as furniture. Homeowners with multiple properties may dispose of up to six items. Hazardous waste, electronics, and items like refrigerators are not eligible.

These events offer Newport residents an easy way to clean up while helping the environment. For more details on specific items and fees, residents can visit www.indiecycle.com or email indiecycle@gmail.com.

