Newport Fire Department Honors Heroes at 2nd Annual Awards Night

The Newport Fire Department gathered at the CCRI Newport campus last week for the 2nd annual Newport Fire Department Awards Night, dedicated to acknowledging the exceptional efforts of both firefighters and members of the community whose contributions have made a profound impact

Among those celebrated were the courageous members of the Newport Fire Department, whose commitment to saving lives and serving the community embodies the essence of heroism on a daily basis.

However, the event went beyond honoring the department’s own. It was an opportunity to extend gratitude to several civilian individuals and organizations whose support and generosity have been instrumental in enhancing the department’s capabilities and morale.

Foremost among these honorees was the Petrovas Family of Newport, whose remarkable donation of $250,000 expedited the acquisition of a new rescue wagon and fire apparatus, vital tools in the department’s lifesaving arsenal.

Additionally, the unwavering support and hospitality of Jim Blumel, owner of Tavern on Broadway, and General Manager John Keating were recognized. Their compassion and assistance following the tragic loss of one of Newport’s firefighters last year demonstrated the profound bond between the department and the community it serves.

Charles and Elizabeth Laurin, proprietors of Gold’s Auto Salvage, were applauded for their longstanding commitment to facilitating training opportunities for the Newport Fire Department, a gesture that has enriched the department’s skill set and operational efficiency over the years.

Moreover, CCRI’s Amy Kempe was honored for the college’s steadfast partnership with the department, underscoring the significance of collaboration between educational institutions and emergency responders in fostering community resilience and safety.

In addition to the civilian honorees, over two dozen Newport firefighters were recognized for their exemplary service and collective efforts throughout the past year. Their valor was highlighted in various incidents, including the response to a harrowing roof collapse at The Bells, which resulted in multiple juvenile injuries, as well as their swift intervention during a traumatic leg injury at the Newport Shipyard and numerous lifesaving cardiac interventions.

The 2nd annual Newport Fire Department Awards Night served not only as a platform to commend acts of bravery and selflessness but also as a testament to the enduring partnership between the Newport Fire Department and the community it proudly serves.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

