Newport Firefighter charged with DUI after head on collision that injured two minors in Exeter

A probationary Newport firefighter has been charged with DUI after a head on collision that critically injured two minors on Ten Rod Road in Exeter Saturday night around 9:00 p.m.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown was arrested and charged with multiple DUI-related offenses after the crash which sent two critically injured teens to the hospital.

Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, both 17 and players on the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich hockey team, were returning from watching a junior hockey game in Connecticut when the accident occured. MacDonald was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition. Dennison was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital and is in critical condition.

Krajewski was not injured in the crash.

Krajewski is charged with:

Two counts of Driving so as to Endanger, Personal Injury Resulting.

Two counts of DUI Liquor or Drugs, Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. First Offense.

At a bail hearing on Wednesday, a District Court judge released Krajewski on $10,000 bail with surety and allowed him to continue to operate a motor vehicle with an ignition interlock.

Krajewski future with the Newport Fire department is unknown at this time.

Krajewski is due back in court on May 18.

The families have created GoFundMe pages for and .

