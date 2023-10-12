Wreaths Across America To Make Two Stops in Rhode Island to Honor Veterans and Supporters

Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour will be heading to Rhode Island to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.”

The MEE provides an opportunity to bring together the local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.

The Stops in Rhode Island:

PORTSMOUTH, RI – Tues., Oct. 24, 2023 – Project Blue Star, Portsmouth Veterans Honor Roll Committee will host a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 2575 East Main Road, Time TBD.

ASHAWAY, RI – Sat., Oct. 28, 2023 – The Phebe Greene Ward Chapter, DAR will host a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Crandall Field, 188 Main Street, from 10 a.m. – 4 pm.

When the MEE pulls into the area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour, and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit and its volunteer work to support our heroes and their communities year-round. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans, and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.

You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $17 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 16, 2023, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

