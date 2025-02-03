Obituary: Sharon Pearson (1948-2025)

Sharon Pearson, of Newport, RI died on January 23, 2025, in Newport Hospital after a brief but devastating illness.

She was born at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York on September 26, 1948. Sharon grew up on Long Island and graduated from Baldwin High School. She received associate’s degrees in biology and fine arts from Marymount College in Arlington, Virginia.

After college, Sharon moved to New York City, working for several major ad and talent agencies. She then moved to Los Angeles and pursued an acting career in TV and film. Sharon returned to Manhattan and became a manager at the successful O’Neal’s restaurants, which were owned by her dear friend actor Patrick O’Neal. In 1979 she married Peter DuPre, her former husband.

Sharon became a co-owner of Amsterdam’s Restaurants and established franchises in other cities including Providence and Newport. She fell in love with Newport’s rich history and natural beauty, making it her home for the past 38 years. William Ellery, her forbear and signer of the Declaration of Independence is buried in Newport.

Sharon also worked in real estate in Newport, but it was in yoga that she found her true passion – sharing her vast knowledge with the fitness community these past 15 years – delivered to all with her wry humor, kind encouragement and dazzling smile.

The outpouring of love and affection for Sharon in the Newport community and around the country has been overwhelming. She will be greatly missed. As one of her closest friends wrote: Her light will forever shine on those of us she loved so well.

Sharon had a deep love for all animals, especially her beloved cats Callie and Herbie who will miss her dearly but are now in their happy new home.

Sharon was predeceased by her father, Dr. Joseph Mangiardi, her mother Patricia Pearson Mangiardi, and her youngest sister Celeste Mangiardi. She is survived by her brothers, Eugene, Gerard, Robert, John and Joseph and her sisters Denise Mangiardi (Jahnigen) and Maureen Mangiardi, and many loving nieces and nephews.

An informal memorial for Sharon will be held in the late spring, date to be determined.

A memorial book is available for tributes at Sharon’s favorite morning spot – the Picnic Café, 28 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, owned by Sharon’s dear friends Tracy and John Bach-Sorensen. Donations in Sharon’s name can be made to the Potter League for Animals, www.potterleague.org/, and the James L. Maher Center, www.mahercenter.org/.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharon, please visit the O’Neill-Hayes floral store.

