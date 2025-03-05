Obituary: Beverly Ann Pine (1944-2025)

Beverly Ann Pine, 80, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on March 2, 2025, in the Grand Islander Nursing Center.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Beulah (Borden) O’Loughlin.

She was the wife of the late Joseph H. Pine for 57 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her unwavering love and nurturing spirit were the cornerstones of her household, and she took great joy in caring for her children and grandchildren.

Beverly is survived by her children; Lisa Marie Sisson, of Portsmouth, Michael J. (Brandy) Pine, of Middletown. She additionally leaves her grandchildren; Andrew (Michelle) Sisson, Jeremy Sisson (Hayley Marks), Patrick Pine, Ryan Pine, Brandon Pine, Nathan Pine, her great-grandchildren; Aaron Sisson, and Temperance Sisson, and two nieces.

In addition to her husband of 57 years and her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Meniz and Louise Kelly, and her great-grandson, Walker Sisson.

Per Beverly’s wishes, funeral and burial services will be private.