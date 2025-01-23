Obituary: Arleen Tobin Brown (1943-2025)

Arleen Tobin Brown, 81, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 19, 2025, in Newport, RI.

Arleen was born in Newport, RI, to John Joseph Tobin and Mary Kennedy Tobin on March 26, 1943. She graduated from Rogers High School and went on to dedicate herself to building a life and family with her husband, Jack. Together, they created a warm and loving home, where their shared values of love, hard work, and kindness became the foundation for their family’s happiness and success.

Arleen worked as a Teacher’s Assistant for the Middletown Public Schools until her retirement. During her career, she also served as a union officer for the Middletown Paraprofessional Association – NEARI, advocating for her colleagues and ensuring fair treatment for all. She had a deep appreciation for a hard day’s work, believing that effort and perseverance were key to building a meaningful life.

Arleen had a special way of connecting with people, greeting everyone she met with warmth and genuine kindness. She cherished her friendships, especially the lasting bonds she formed with her childhood friends and her neighbors. She valued her extended family and treasured every gathering, filling the room with laughter and love.

She is survived by her son, Shawn J. Brown, and his wife, Celia C. Brown, of Middletown, RI, and her beloved grandchildren, Noelle C. Brown, of Stamford, CT, and Aidan K. Brown, of Middletown, RI, her brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Diane Tobin, sister-in-law Lizbeth Tobin, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Brown, Jr., and her son, Christopher M. Brown.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM, St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 438 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842 or online at https://visitingnursehh.org.

