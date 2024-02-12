Obituary: James M. Duberek (1947-2024)

James M. Duberek, 76, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on February 7, 2024. He was the beloved husband of Cheu Mei (Chow) Duberek for 53 years.

Born in Meriden, CT, he was raised by the late Allen and Rose Meyer who adopted him at the age of 2.

James honorably served in the U.S. Navy, he enlisted in 1968 and retired with honorable discharge on November 1, 1997. He proudly defended our freedoms and ensured the safety of our shores. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked full-time with the City of Newport Police Department, while working part-time with the Maher Center. After retiring with the City of Newport after 15 years, he then went full time working in the Maher Center until his final retirement. His commitment to protecting and serving extended beyond his time in the military and the police department. He was truly a man of his community who went above and beyond for his family and for others.

James was a true family man and a devout Catholic who attended Mass in Jesus Saviour Church every Saturday with his daughter Maryann, and grandchildren, Jordan, and Chris.

James is survived by his wife, Cheu Mei Duberek, his children; YiChing (Mitch) Chizik, of Jacksonville, FL, Yen (Kayoko) Duberek, of Allen, TX, Maryann Smith, of Middletown, Michael (Dawn) Duberek, of Middletown, his siblings; Barbara Stevenson, of New London, CT, Rosalie Tibbets, of El Paso, TX, and his grandchildren, Josh, Kayla, Alex, Chris, Jacob, Andy, and Jordan.

James is preceded in death by his brother, Sammie Meyer.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport, RI. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth.

