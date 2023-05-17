Newport Launching Safe Paddling Program

The City of Newport is set to roll out a new paddle safety program to help keep kayakers and paddleboarders safe on the water this summer.

With kayaks and standup paddleboards growing in popularity with boaters of all ages, Newport’s Habormaster’s Office is hoping to serve as a resource for paddlecraft in and around lower Narragansett Bay.

The program, which will be the first of its kind in the state, is intended to both inform and enforce safe boating rules in what is one of New England’s most popular and diverse harbors.

Beginning this spring, a dedicated paddlecraft safety officer will be joining the City’s existing Harbormaster staff to educate paddlers of safety rules and best practices for enjoying what can be a very busy bay.

In addition to an on-water presence, the City is also launching an online presence, with a dedicated paddle safety landing page on the City’s website and regular social media outreach utilizing informational tools from organizations such as the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, American Canoe Association, and the Better Bay Alliance.

As part of the program, earlier this spring, permit holders for the City’s popular dinghy racks received a laminated safety card along with their annual permits. Signage will also be posted at popular drop-in points around Newport Harbor while outreach materials will be available at the Newport Maritime Center and Harbormaster’s Office throughout the summer.

For more information about paddling in Newport Harbor, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/NewportPaddles.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

