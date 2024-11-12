Newport Lights Up for 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade on Nov. 29

Celebrate the holidays with Newport’s vibrant waterfront community as it shines brightly for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. This beloved event invites everyone to join in a dazzling display of holiday spirit with boats adorned in festive lights parading through Newport Harbor.

What began 25 years ago as a small, community-based event founded by former Harbormaster Jake Farrell has evolved into a major holiday tradition. Newport Yacht Club now proudly hosts the parade, creating a cherished experience for locals and visitors alike.

The festivities kick off as vessels of all shapes and sizes line up south of the Goat Island Causeway, preparing for a scenic route that will light up the downtown waterfront. Boats will proceed east past Newport Yacht Club—where the judging panel awaits—and continue south along the harbor, making their way past Bowen’s Wharf, Bannister’s Wharf, and Perrotti Park before circling back.

The event is free to the public, making it an accessible family-friendly celebration to welcome the holiday season. Spectators can catch a prime view of the illuminated boats from several locations around Newport Harbor, including Perrotti Park, Bowen’s Wharf, Bannister’s Wharf, and the Newport Yacht Club, which opens to the public for the evening.

Adding to the fun, the vessels will compete in several categories: Best Decorated Sailboat (commercial and recreational), Best Decorated Powerboat (commercial and recreational), Best Decorated Fishing Boat, and the coveted Tim Mills Team Spirit Award, named in honor of late harbormaster Tim Mills, who was a long-standing advocate of Newport’s waterfront and this annual tradition. The awards ceremony will be held at Newport Yacht Club at 7:30 p.m. following the parade.

Any organization, business, or boat owner that would like to participate in the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is asked to REGISTER online at https://form.jotform.com/242834583032152 by 12 p.m. on Nov. 28th.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

