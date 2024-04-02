Newport Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Thames Street Assault Suspects

The Newport Police Department has issued a plea to the public for assistance in identifying individuals and a vehicle involved in an assault incident that occurred on March 16th, 2024, at 7:30 PM in front of Buskers Pub.

Authorities have released photographs of the males and the vehicle in question, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constantineau is leading the investigation and can be reached at 401-845-5774 or via email at mconstantineau@cityofnewport.com. The Newport Police Department encourages anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Constantineau.

