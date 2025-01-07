Trump Says He’ll Rename the Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his administration intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” a move he described as both symbolic and justified.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Trump said during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. “It has a beautiful ring to it. The Gulf of America—what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate, very appropriate.”

Trump cited the United States’ significant economic activities in the region as the primary reason for the proposed change. “We do most of the work there, and it’s ours,” he said. He also used the moment to reiterate his criticisms of Mexico, accusing the country of failing to curb the flow of drugs and migrants into the United States.

“Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” Trump said, calling the neighboring nation “a very dangerous place” and alleging that it is “essentially run by the cartels.”

The proposal for the Gulf’s name change comes on the heels of other suggestions from Trump, including taking control of Greenland and the Panama Canal. When asked whether he would rule out military or economic measures to achieve these goals, Trump replied, “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly voiced her support for the name change. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene pledged to act on Trump’s vision.

“I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!” she wrote on X.

President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start. I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/uFlrNkw7c6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2025

Trump also hinted at imposing “substantial tariffs” on Mexico and Canada to offset what he sees as trade imbalances and border issues. “We want to get along with everybody. But you know … it takes two to tango,” he said.

