Newport Water Customers Facing A Massive 17.5% Rate Hike

Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth residents, get ready to pay up—water bills are about to surge. The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (RIPUC) is set to hold a public hearing on Feb. 20 to discuss a hefty 17.5% rate increase for Newport Water Division customers.

If approved, the hike would be the first operational and maintenance-related increase since 2019, following a debt service boost in 2022. While the jump lags behind inflation, it’s still a tough pill to swallow for households already grappling with rising costs.

The proposed rates stem from a multiyear plan filed under RIPUC Docket No. 24-30-WW. After months of negotiations, a settlement was reached in January between Newport Water, state regulators, and local municipalities. Commissioners will take a final vote on Thursday.

So, what does this mean for you? A typical residential customer using 5,000 gallons a month will see an annual increase of $127.44—roughly $10.62 more per month. The new rates are expected to kick in by March or April, with higher bills hitting mailboxes about 40 days later.

For those looking to voice their concerns (or just watch the drama unfold), the hearing starts at 10 a.m. at 89 Jefferson Blvd. in Warwick. Can’t make it? Tune in via livestream at video.ibm.com/channel/WqQyXw296dg.

Brace yourselves, Newport—your water bill is about to make a splash.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

