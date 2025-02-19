The Breakers Introduces Timed Ticket Entry to Manage Surging Crowds

In a move aimed at enhancing visitor experience and managing crowd levels, The Breakers, Newport’s most visited Gilded Age mansion, will implement a timed ticketing system starting February 24, the Preservation Society of Newport County announced.

The new policy, a response to surging attendance, will require guests to select a specific date and time when purchasing tickets to the Vanderbilt family’s historic summer retreat. Entry slots will be available every half-hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. The house and its sprawling grounds will close at 5 p.m.

“We want to ensure that every visitor has the best possible experience,” a spokesperson for the Preservation Society said. “Timed ticketing will help us prevent overcrowding and allow for a more enjoyable and immersive visit.”

Each time slot will accommodate a limited number of guests, meaning that popular times may sell out in advance. Visitors who purchased non-timed tickets before February 24, including those with Duo and Trio passes, will still be granted entry without reservations. Preservation Society members and Access Pass holders will also retain the flexibility to visit The Breakers at any time during regular hours.

The change applies exclusively to The Breakers. Other Newport Mansions properties, including Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff, Chateau-sur-Mer, Kingscote, the Isaac Bell House, and Green Animals Topiary Garden, will continue to operate with self-guided tours and without timed entry requirements.

The Preservation Society plans to update its website with further details, and timed tickets for The Breakers will officially become available on February 24.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

