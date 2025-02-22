Obituary: Richard J. Nagle (1970-2025)

Richard J. Nagle, 54, of Middletown passed away in Newport Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Born in Columbus, OH on May 24, 1970, He was the son of Francis J. Nagle of Newport and the late Roberta (Bishop) Nagle.

Richard, who was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome, has resided in a Looking Upwards Group Home where he made many friends.

Richard leaves his father Francis, his siblings John Nagle, and Deborah Nagle, all of Newport. He was the uncle of Alix Paul.

Richard was preceded in death by mother, Roberta and sister Elizabeth Marie.

Calling hours will be held, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, February 27, at 9:30 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to Looking Upwards, 438 E Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842.