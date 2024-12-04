Newport’s Two-Tiered Property Tax Program Re-Enrollment Opens Jan. 2

Residential property owners in Newport can soon reapply for the city’s Two-Tier residential tax rate program. The re-enrollment window opens Jan. 2 and runs through March 15, 2025, with approved applications remaining valid for the next three tax years: 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The program, introduced in 2022, offers tax savings to eligible property owners and landlords while encouraging year-round residency. For the current year, the tax rate is $6.97 per thousand for residents and $8.22 per thousand for non-residents—among the lowest rates statewide for municipalities offering full utilities and K-12 school districts.

Re-enrollment forms will be mailed to existing program participants in mid-December and will also be available online at the city’s website and in hard copy at the Tax Assessor’s Office.

Eligibility Requirements

Single-family homeowners: Must be Newport residents living at the property for at least seven months per year.

Must be Newport residents living at the property for at least seven months per year. Residential landlords (three units or fewer): All units must be rented year-round as the tenant’s primary residence under a lease of at least one year. Landlords are required to maintain up-to-date 12-month leases on file with the Tax Assessor’s Office.

Additionally, applicants must provide proof of residency, such as a Rhode Island driver’s license or voter registration card listing the property as their address. Properties must be titled in the applicant’s name, their trust, or as life tenants with tax payment responsibilities.

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted online or in person at the Tax Assessor’s Office. They must include documentation such as a current lease, even if previously submitted.

More information is available on the city’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/TaxAssessor.

