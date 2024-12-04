Obituary: Alan J. Kent (1944-2024)

Alan J. Kent, 80, of Middletown, RI, passed away on November 27, 2024, in Newport Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mercedes “Dee” E. (Skillings) Kent for 60 years.

Affectionately known as “Mr. Wonderful,” Alan epitomized the spirit of family, community, and service throughout his remarkable life.

Born in Newport, RI, to the late Charles and Evelyn (Ward) Kent, he was the youngest of ten siblings. Born and raised in Newport, he attended Catholic School in his primary years and was a graduate of Rogers High School. In his younger years, he was a proud member of The Drifters Car Club, enjoying an enthusiastic passion for classic automobiles.

Alan honorably served in the U.S. Army earning the rank of SP5. His service in Vietnam from 1966-1967 took a toll on him that he didn’t share, as the stoic man he was. He was a very proud Vietnam Veteran.

Following his time in the service, he attended Johnson and Wales University, graduating with an Associate Degree in Business.

He was a steadfast presence in the lives of those who knew him, always ready to lend a helping hand. His dedication to his family was unmistakable; as the youngest of ten siblings, he became a pillar of strength and support. He was a highly organized man who always had his ducks in a row, instilling the importance of accountability to his family. Family was everything to Alan, and he rarely ever missed a Kent Family Dinner Night every first Tuesday of the month for the past decade, instilling in his loved ones the importance of togetherness.

Alan was not just a caretaker but also a creator of memories. Alan and Dee took their granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer to Disney every year for their annual 2 ½ week trip up until 2019, driving the whole way with no radio, just good conversation. Summers spent at the beach with family are etched in the hearts of many, as are the cherished Christmas celebrations he meticulously planned. Alan brought joy and laughter to holidays, frequently donning a Santa costume on a moment’s notice to delight his niece, Carolyn, who fondly referred to him as “My Santa”. His commitment to making Christmas a magical time for his family provided countless treasured memories that will live on in their hearts.

Alan was the manager of Kent’s Alignment Service in Newport since 1967. Under Alan’s guidance, Kent’s Alignment became a well praised and trusted auto service center known for its honest, friendly, and fair service. He retired in 2019.

A member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Fraternal Order of Police Associates (FOPA), Alan was known for his generous spirit and willingness to help others, often prioritizing the needs of those around him over his own. He remained fiercely independent until the very end, embodying the legacy of valuing family above all and being a source of inspiration to all who were fortunate to know him. Any out-of-town relatives and friends were treated to the best tour guide on the Island.

The most important thing in Alan’s life was his wife, taking care of her even when he couldn’t. Before their marriage, he drove up to Maine every weekend to be with her. They always said they were the first person they ever loved. His family was everything to him, and he was everything to them. Every morning, he would call his daughters with their daily weather reports. He leaves a legacy of familial bond, generosity, and being everyone’s hero. He was a staple of the Kent Family.

For Alan and Mercedes’s’ 50th anniversary surprise party in 2014, they were overwhelmed with the love of over 300 people who came to celebrate a magnificent couple and the life they created, relatives flying in from all over the country. It meant everything to them.

Alan is survived by his bride of 60 years, Mercedes, his children; Merrilee (David) Marshall, of Middletown, and Robyn Kent, of Middletown, his brother and sole survivor of his siblings; Edward Kent, of Portsmouth, and two grandchildren; Jennifer and Jessica Marshall. He additionally leaves 40 nieces and nephews who looked up to him throughout their lives, and lifelong friends: Danny Daniels, Skippy and Mary Rosa, and the late Albert and Peggy Rosa.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Kent, James Kent, Robert Kent, Margaret Mashaw, Mary Lou Lussier, Shirley Smith, Natalie Brockish, and Jean Gawith.

The Kent Family would like to thank the team at Newport Hospital Tower 2, especially RNs Julia and Robert, for the loving care they bestowed upon Alan.

Services for Alan will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, or at https://potterleague.org

