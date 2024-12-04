Obituary: Daniel A. Cinotti (1934-2024)

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Daniel A. Cinotti, 90, of Guilford, CT and Newport, RI announce that he passed away at home in Newport on Sunday, December 1, 2024, with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne M. (Boisclair) Cinotti for 67 years and father of Amintha K. Cinotti (Andrew Vouras) and Jeanne M. Cinotti.

Dan was born in Newport Hospital on April 6, 1934, to Daniel L and Mildred Grinnell Cinotti. He grew up attending Newport Public Schools along with his lifelong long friends Stanley Smith and Arthur and Charlie Michaels. He was a proud graduate of Rogers High School ’51, the University of Rhode Island (URI), BS ’55, URI MS program ’55- ’57 and University of Connecticut MS’61.

Dan married his adored wife Jeanne in 1957 and together they went on to Dan’s first professional job as a teacher and Science Coordinator in Guilford, Ct where he remained for 34 years. Dan was a born teacher who loved his students, peers and being an educator. Dan began his career at the middles school level and within two years he found his true calling as a high school teacher. He was active with his students in general research and conservation efforts in the Town. He was honored for Science Teaching and Excellence from the State of Connecticut, conducted Junior Science and Humanities symposiums and received a Westinghouse Science Talent Search grant that allowed him a semester off to investigate best practices in high school science teaching. He was most proud of being named the 1971 Teacher of the Year for Guilford High School and having the yearbook dedicated to him. As a mentor to many students in the areas of biology, conservation and photography, Dan remained in contact with several former students exchanging observations, publications, cards and visits.

Dan’s interest in conservation and biology was furthered by his service as a life member and former director of the Guilford Land Trust, cofounder and director of the Menukatuck Audubon Society and was a member of the Nature Conservancy and Nation Audubon Society. He also volunteered time with the Norman Bird Sanctuary, who, with staff, produced guides to common birds and butterflies found there.

A man who enjoyed nature and travel, retirement found Dan and Jeanne hiking, birding and, of course, enjoying their family. Dan could be found walking with family and friends around Ocean Drive, Sachuest’s Point or Price’s Neck with a fishing pole or camera in hand. Always ready with a smile and advice, Dan enjoyed talking to fellow birders and folks enjoying these wonderful spots.

Dan and Jeanne embarked on cross country travels (binoculars at the ready) and European vacations. Always lovers of nature, they enjoyed Florida adventures in the back country of the Keys or Fort de Soto, always searching for a new trail or species. Dan and Jeanne made many friends along the way in New England and Florida.

Dan was always family first. His wife Jeanne was the center of his world, and he was a proud dad to Amintha and Jeanne. He was the son of hard working people whose tradition is to give back to family and community alike. He practiced these values and passed them on to his daughters.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marie T. Cinotti Boisclair and his brother-in-law, Jean R. Boisclair. He leaves behind his nephew Shawn M. Boisclair (Sara), niece Michelle A. Berthiaume, five grand nieces and nephews and 4 great-grand nieces and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 10:30 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

Donations in his memory may be made to Boys Town USA, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 OR St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959

