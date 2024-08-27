Northeast Tech Bridge’s Blue Tech Demo Day will feature innovative technology at NUWC Division Newport

Get ready, tech enthusiasts! More than 30 of the hottest technology companies are gearing up to strut their stuff at the 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day, slated for August 29 at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport. This year’s event, hosted by NUWC Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge in collaboration with the nonprofit 401 Tech Bridge, is pulling out all the stops to connect innovative small businesses with top-tier U.S. Navy scientists, engineers, and Department of Defense bigwigs.

The aim? To fast-track cutting-edge capabilities straight to the hands of our warfighters. “We want to expose our campus’s scientists and engineers to innovative technology from these small businesses in ways that are mission-relevant,” said Julie Kallfelz, director of the Northeast Tech Bridge. “Each company brings something unique that piques the interest of our engineers, setting the stage for future partnerships and meaningful engagement.”

In-water demos will make a splash at operational areas across Narragansett Bay, including the Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility (NTBF). Meanwhile, Sail Newport at Fort Adams State Park will host both indoor and in-water presentations. The showcase kicks off at 10:30 a.m., with closing remarks and networking set for 4 p.m. Expect to hear from big names like U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere, Christian Cowan from the University of Rhode Island, and Scott Bewley of NavalX.

The participating tech companies aren’t just here to show off—they’re on a mission. Teams will tackle a cross-domain task involving the identification and analysis of an object of interest, transmitting that data back to the surface, and then deciding on the best course of action. Two teams will set off from the NTBF, while four others launch from Sail Newport. Each will be assigned to one of three operational zones, all executing the mission one after another.

After the mission, companies will get the chance to pitch their capabilities to a crowd of over 150, including key players from Division Newport, the Office of Naval Research, industry, and academia. This isn’t just a one-off event; it’s the grand finale of a series of tech presentations focused on cross-domain communications, digital twins, sensors, and uncrewed vehicles, held over the past few months.

Space at Sail Newport is limited, and you’ll need to pre-register to attend. Don’t expect an automatic in just yet; spots are tight! For more information and to try your luck with registration, head over to 401techbridge.org/event/bluetide-2024.

