URI Gears Up for Action-Packed Fall Semester with Record-Breaking Enrollment and New Events

The University of Rhode Island is buzzing with anticipation as thousands of fresh faces and returning students gear up for the start of the 2024-25 academic year. Classes officially kick off on September 4, but the action starts well before that with a flurry of events and activities.

Starting Friday, August 30, students will begin moving into their dorms, with move-in days stretching through Labor Day weekend until September 2. URI President Marc Parlange will be on the front lines, personally welcoming new students and their families and rolling out the red carpet for the official “New Ram Welcome” on September 3.

Campus Events and Activities Galore

URI isn’t wasting any time getting the party started. On September 1, RhodyFest will take over the URI Quadrangle and the Memorial Union, promising a day of fun, games, and campus spirit. For those looking for laughs, the Student Entertainment Committee has booked SNL’s Chloe Fineman for a comedy show on September 3 at Edwards Hall. Not to be outdone, the Ryan Center is hosting a star-studded chat with “New Girl” stars Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson on September 16.

The URI Multicultural Student Services Center is also getting in on the action with a Welcome Back gathering on September 3, and the popular Quad Fest returns on October 1 with everything from lawn games to a petting zoo.

Record-Breaking Interest in URI

URI’s popularity is at an all-time high, with a record-breaking 26,900 applications for the fall 2024 semester and a surge in graduate program interest. This fall, the student body will swell to over 17,000, including more than 3,100 first-year students, 500 transfer students, and a growing number of graduate students.

The Graduate School saw a massive 25% increase in applications and a whopping 50% jump in inquiries last year. President Parlange is set to address this unprecedented growth in his annual State of the University Address on September 25 in Edwards Auditorium.

Diverse Student Body and Opportunities

URI is rolling out the welcome mat to a diverse group of students this fall. The incoming class represents 47 states and over 65 countries. More than 30% of new students will be the first in their families to attend college, and 311 students are joining the Talent Development program, adding to a robust “TD Nation” that boasts over 4,700 alumni.

The university offers more than 200 student organizations, all of which will be vying for attention at RhodyFest. The new “URInvolved” platform has already seen a surge in event submissions, and the popular Project Connect program returns this fall to help new students forge connections.

A Packed Fall Lineup

The fall semester is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet. Greek Life students will be volunteering to help with move-in, fresh off a $170,000 fundraising effort last spring. The annual Free Farmers Market kicks off on September 5, providing fresh produce to students, and the Honors Colloquium on “Democracy in Peril” begins on September 17, featuring a lineup of national experts.

URI’s annual Be 5K Walk/Run for Mental Health Awareness is slated for October 19, and the Sea Services Symposium on September 27 will highlight opportunities in maritime careers. Meanwhile, the URI Theatre season kicks off in October with “Machinal,” and the Forensic Science Seminar Series returns with public lectures every Friday.

With all this action, it’s no wonder URI is bracing for one of its biggest and best years yet. Whether you’re a new Ram or a seasoned pro, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved and make the most of the fall semester at URI.

