Obituary: Andrew J. Peckham (1966-2024)

Andrew J. Peckham, 58, of Warwick (formerly of Little Creek Lane, Middletown), passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2024. He was a great friend to all, whose loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

Born on June 3, 1966, in Middletown RI where he spent his childhood and most of his adult life. He graduated from Middletown HS and went on to build a career in Cartography (Mapping) as an employee for the State of Rhode Island Department of Transportation for over 25 years. He also was the caretaker for his beloved father James Peckham and mother Karen Peckham, and took care of Little Creek Farm raising crops and livestock. He was known for his unwavering dedication and passion for helping others, a history buff and storyteller (especially passing down his Peckham family history and traditions) and will always be remember as living life to the fullest. Above all he was passionate about being on the water and being dedicated to his dog and faithful companion Jackson. He will be remembered as someone who would do ANYTHING for the people he cared about. He had the gift of the gab and always tried his best to cheer his friends up with his wit and humor.

Andrew is survived by his brother Philip Peckham and his wife, Maria of Easton, MA, his sister Marlene (Peckham) Shaw of Portsmouth, RI; his nephew James Peckham, and his nieces Elizabeth Peckham, Madeline Peckham and Lauren Shaw; his cousin John Peckham and his wife, Betsy, of Middletown, RI, along with their children, Julia, Orin and Hollis Peckham. His memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral services and burial are Private. A future Celebration of Life to follow in the coming months.