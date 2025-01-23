Trump Orders Release of Secret JFK, RFK, and MLK Assassination Files

In a dramatic Oval Office announcement Thursday, President Donald Trump ordered the declassification of long-concealed files tied to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

“Everything will be revealed,” Trump vowed, as he signed an executive order demanding swift disclosure of the records — fueling hope for answers after decades of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the high-profile killings.

The directive, which declares the release of these documents “long overdue,” mandates that the Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence prepare a comprehensive plan for full disclosure. Agencies have been given 15 days to outline a release strategy for JFK-related documents and 45 days for files on RFK and MLK.

“After more than 50 years, the families of these victims — and the American people — deserve the truth,” Trump’s order states.

Trump Takes Action After Years of Delays

The decision follows years of frustration over withheld records, despite a 1992 law requiring their release. That law allowed for postponements if agencies argued disclosure posed a significant national security risk.

Trump had previously moved toward transparency during his first term, directing agencies in 2017 and 2018 to reevaluate redactions in JFK files. However, his efforts were stymied by further delays under President Joe Biden, who postponed full disclosure multiple times between 2021 and 2023.

In Thursday’s order, Trump declared that continued withholding “is not in the public interest” and pledged that all relevant documents — including those related to RFK and MLK — would be released.

Campaign Promise Kept

The move fulfills a campaign promise Trump made repeatedly during his 2024 presidential run. “When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents,” he said in June 2024, adding, “It’s been 60 years — time for the American people to know the TRUTH!”

For decades, unanswered questions about the assassinations have fueled public skepticism and conspiracy theories, with some suspecting government cover-ups. Trump’s bold declaration to “end the endless delays” has reignited hope for clarity in three of America’s most controversial and tragic murders.

With the clock ticking on the deadlines set by his executive order, the nation waits to see what secrets these files may finally reveal.

