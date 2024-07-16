Fools Rules Regatta: Jamestown’s Iconic Tradition Returns August 17!

For nearly half a century, the Fools Rules Regatta has reigned as the centerpiece of Jamestown’s summer festivities. This cherished event on East Ferry Beach has become a magnet for adventurers, spectators, and creative minds from near and far. Celebrating its 46th year, the Regatta is a beloved tradition that showcases community spirit and inventive flair, earning accolades from Yankee Magazine and National Geographic’s World Magazine.

Each August, the Jamestown Yacht Club morphs East Ferry Beach into a vibrant spectacle of creativity. Families and friends converge to construct and race whimsical boats fashioned from the most improbable materials. This emblematic event epitomizes the joy of competition and the power of imagination, drawing participants and spectators from across the region.

46th Annual Fools Rules Regatta:

Date: August 17, 2024 (rain date: August 18)

Time: Boat Building Begins at 9:00 AM | First Race Starts at 11:00 AM

Location: East Ferry Beach, Jamestown, RI

Admission: FREE for all participants and spectators

What to Expect at the Fools Rules Regatta:

Boat Building: Arrive at 9:00 AM to begin crafting your unique vessel on the beach. Pre-constructed boats are welcome but must be disassembled and rebuilt on-site.

Racing: The cannon fires at 11:00 AM, signaling the start of the first race. Contestants will steer their imaginative crafts down a 500-yard course.

Fun for Everyone: From the outlandish boat designs to the lively atmosphere, the Fools Rules Regatta promises family-friendly fun for all ages. Bring your friends, family, and a good sense of humor!

How to Participate:

Registration: Registration is free and takes place on-site the morning of the event.

Materials: Use any non-traditional materials for your boat. Think creatively—beer cans, car parts, and even old petticoats can be transformed into your vessel!

Pre-Built Boats: You may pre-construct your boat, but it must be disassembled and reassembled on the beach starting at 9:00 AM.

Complete information, rules, and entry forms are available on the Jamestown Yacht Club’s website: www.jyc.org.

